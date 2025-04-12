RCB's star batter Virat Kohli was spotted engaging in a friendly exchange with former Team India coach Rahul Dravid, who now serves as the head coach of the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Sunday. Prior to the highly anticipated clash, RCB's star batter Virat Kohli was spotted engaging in a friendly exchange with former Team India coach Rahul Dravid, who now serves as the head coach of the Rajasthan-based franchise. Kohli was captured kneeling on one leg to embrace "The Wall."

The Rajasthan Royals took to their official social media account to share a heartwarming video of the interaction, along with the caption, “Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai".

Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai pic.twitter.com/sfXARNYM4u — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2025

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently in seventh place in the standings, having won only two out of the five matches they have played so far this season. They are gearing up for a home match against RCB, who are currently in fourth place with three wins out of five matches.

The Rajasthan-based franchise is determined to turn things around in their upcoming match against RCB. Despite losing their tournament opener to Sunrisers Hyderabad and then falling to Kolkata Knight Riders, they managed to bounce back with victories against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. However, their winning streak was halted by Gujarat Titans in their last match.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Rajat Patidar started the season strong with a win against KKR, followed by victories over CSK and two consecutive wins. However, they suffered a setback against GT in their home match. They then showcased a remarkable performance by defeating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, but faced defeat against the unbeaten Delhi Capitals in their most recent match.

