Watch: Virat Kohli mania takes over Vadodara as fans swarm airport to catch glimpse of star batter ahead of NZ ODIs

Virat Kohli mania swept Vadodara as massive crowds gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the Indian icon ahead of the New Zealand ODI series. Fans mobbed the star batter on arrival, underlining Kohli’s unmatched popularity and the buzz around the upcoming ODIs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli was greeted with an enthusiastic reception upon his arrival at Vadodara airport on Wednesday, ahead of India's three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Fans gathered at the airport, chanting "Kohli, Kohli," as the former captain of India made his way out of the terminal. Despite the heavy security presence, the atmosphere became chaotic, necessitating assistance from security personnel to help Kohli reach his car safely.

Since returning to international cricket during India's tour of Australia in October last year, Kohli has displayed exceptional form. After a challenging start that included two ducks, he went on to score consecutive centuries in India's recent ODI series against South Africa, emerging as the team's top scorer.

In domestic cricket, Kohli recently participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his return to List A cricket after a 15-year hiatus. He achieved scores of 131 and 77 in his two matches, surpassing 16,000 List A runs and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest player to reach this milestone.

At 37 years old, Kohli has accumulated 27,975 runs in 623 international innings, which includes 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries. He is just 25 runs away from becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 28,000 international runs, a feat only accomplished by Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli also boasts an impressive record against New Zealand, having scored 1,657 runs in 33 ODIs, which includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.

The first ODI in Vadodara holds a sense of nostalgia for Kohli, as the last time he played an ODI at this venue was in 2010, coincidentally against New Zealand. On December 4 of that year, a young Kohli scored an unbeaten 63 while India comfortably chased down the target. Gautam Gambhir, who is now India's head coach, excelled with an unbeaten 126, earning the Player of the Match award, with the duo adding 114 runs for the second wicket.

India will also see the return of captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, both of whom were sidelined during the previous ODI series against South Africa due to injuries.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

