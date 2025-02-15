India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in a much-anticipated match on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The excitement for cricket soared in Karachi as fans were heard chanting the name of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli outside the National Stadium after the Tri-nation ODI series final between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The admiration for Virat Kohli among fans knows no boundaries, and the recent scenes in Karachi highlight the extraordinary influence of the Indian superstar. Even with the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field, Kohli's charisma and batting skills continue to win over hearts on both sides of the border.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment when the crowd outside the National Stadium burst into chants of "Virat Kohli." The excitement was infectious as Pakistani fans, who were initially discussing the final match with a reporter, quickly turned their attention to the Indian batting legend, sparking a wave of enthusiasm.

Pakistan fans chanting "Kohli Kohli" outside the National Stadium in Karachi after the match. Kohli's craze is unmatched



Can any Indian fan chant "Babar Babar" outside any stadium in India? pic.twitter.com/xBExO5HUQk February 14, 2025

Recently, Babar Azam made a significant mark in cricket history during the final of the ODI tri-series against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The former captain of Pakistan broke a record by becoming the joint-fastest player to reach 6,000 runs in ODIs, surpassing Virat Kohli. Babar achieved this impressive milestone in just 123 innings, now sharing this remarkable record with South African great Hashim Amla.

In reaching this milestone, Babar outshone some of cricket's biggest stars, including Kohli, who reached the mark in 136 innings, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Australia’s David Warner, both of whom did it in 139 innings.

It's also important to mention that India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in a much-anticipated match on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli recently made headlines with a half-century against England and will be eager to keep up his form in the upcoming prestigious tournament.

