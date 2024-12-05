It is a rare sight to witness the likes of bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah challenging the legendary batsman Virat Kohli on the field.

Leading up to the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is diligently preparing to secure a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. The Indian team kicked off the crucial tour on a positive note, clinching a remarkable victory in the series opener in Perth, where they outplayed the Australian team on their home turf.

The upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, scheduled to commence on December 6th, holds significant importance for Australia as they strive to even the series with a victory. Following a brief moment of uncertainty, India dominated the first Test match, with batting maestro Virat Kohli making a sensational return to form with a remarkable century.

In the days leading up to the second encounter between India and Australia, images and videos of the Indian team engaging in rigorous practice sessions have been circulating on social media. One particular video featuring batting stalwart Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went viral on Wednesday, showcasing the two players engaging in a friendly face-off.

Watch:

VIRAT KOHLI vs JASPRIT BUMRAH WITH PINK BALL...!!!!



- The Battle between the Greatest of this Generation. pic.twitter.com/xsUkB6rQfV December 4, 2024

It is a rare sight to witness the likes of bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah challenging the legendary batsman Virat Kohli on the field. The video, which garnered widespread attention among cricket enthusiasts, captured the essence of this unique battle between two of the greatest players of this generation.

Jasprit Bumrah, who led Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the Perth Test, emerged as the standout performer with 8 wickets across both innings. Additionally, Kohli and the young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased their batting prowess by scoring exceptional centuries, contributing significantly to Team India's success.

Also read| ‘India, Virat Kohli dying to play in Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar's BIG claim amid Champions Trophy row