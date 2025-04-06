Currently in Mumbai, Virat Kohli and the RCB will play their fourth game of the season at the historic Wankhede Stadium against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli once again demonstrated his charisma in RCB's latest video, which was shared on their official social media account. In the video, Kohli was sporting a distinctive ring and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying himself, even mimicking wrestler John Cena's iconic "You can't see me" move.

Kohli was also seen dancing on the field, in the dressing room and along the boundary line at different points in time. In the video, he was also seen dancing with Tim David, Australia's top all-round player, while they both laughed. The video showed Kohli's contagious enthusiasm and joyful nature, highlighting his side of play both on and off the pitch.

Currently in Mumbai, Virat Kohli and the RCB will play their fourth game of the season at the historic Wankhede Stadium against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI). The team from Bengaluru began the season with convincing wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they are coming off a disheartening eight-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they play.

In the upcoming MI clash, Kohli will face off against his longtime teammate from the Indian team and IPL rival, Rohit Sharma. In a recent video shared by RCB on Sunday, he opened up about the special bond he shares with this fellow superstar.

“I think it’s a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, your learning from each other, you’re kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time and you share all kind of queries and questions," Kohli said in the video.

