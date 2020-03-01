Headlines

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

WATCH: Virat Kohli holds on to a screamer to dismiss Henry Nicholls in NZ vs IND 2nd Test

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 09:18 AM IST

Team India had a dazzling start to day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (March 1).

The Indian pacers were in exceptional form on the day as they provided the visitors with decisive early breakthroughs.

Skipper Virat Kohli played a key role on the field again as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi batter, Henry Nicholls.

It was a steaming delivery from Mohammed Shami who changed his line and ended up catching the outside edge of Henry's bat.

The ball flew at pace towards the second slip where Kohli was posted as he dove forward in a flash and caught the ball before it hit the ground.

Reacting to the dismissal, Kohli came up with a thumping celebration that had a lot of passion, aggression and intensity to it.

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14), BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) all failed to lay their mark on the match and lost their wickets cheaply.

Bumrah has been the stand-out bowler for the visitors on the day, picking up 3 wickets so far.

