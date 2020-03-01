WATCH: Virat Kohli holds on to a screamer to dismiss Henry Nicholls in NZ vs IND 2nd Test

India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.

Team India had a dazzling start to day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (March 1).

The Indian pacers were in exceptional form on the day as they provided the visitors with decisive early breakthroughs.

Skipper Virat Kohli played a key role on the field again as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi batter, Henry Nicholls.

It was a steaming delivery from Mohammed Shami who changed his line and ended up catching the outside edge of Henry's bat.

The ball flew at pace towards the second slip where Kohli was posted as he dove forward in a flash and caught the ball before it hit the ground.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Reacting to the dismissal, Kohli came up with a thumping celebration that had a lot of passion, aggression and intensity to it.

Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14), BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) all failed to lay their mark on the match and lost their wickets cheaply.

Bumrah has been the stand-out bowler for the visitors on the day, picking up 3 wickets so far.