Watch: Virat Kohli hits towering sixes during RCB nets ahead of IPL 2026 comeback

Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch ahead of IPL 2026, smashing towering sixes during RCB’s practice session. The star batter’s aggressive intent and clean hitting signal a strong comeback season, raising expectations among fans for another dominant campaign.

Virat Kohli appears to be in exceptional form as he rejoins RCB for the IPL 2026 season. This marks his return to competitive play since the ODI series against New Zealand in January. The 37-year-old showed no signs of rustiness and dominated the bowlers during practice.

In several clips, Kohli is observed honing his skills against both spin and pace. He was aggressive right from the start, effectively playing both on the front and back foot. He executed some of his signature cover drives and effortlessly pulled the fast bowlers. A standout moment was a massive six off a left-arm spinner that soared into the vacant stands.

The King is back in his Kingdom !! pic.twitter.com/CGScoGmKuK — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 19, 2026

Glimpses of Virat Kohli batting session pic.twitter.com/zLFU8Zgeko — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 19, 2026

Kohli faced bowlers like Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rasikh Dar in the nets. Although Bhuvneshwar challenged him with some yorkers in an earlier session, Virat responded with a no-look six shortly after.

The 37-year-old kicked off the session with an inspiring talk to his teammates who were gathered in a circle, with head coach Andy Flower beside him. Following that, the former India captain engaged in an hour-long batting practice.

Last year, Kohli was RCB's top run-scorer, playing a crucial role in ending their IPL title drought. RCB had not claimed the championship for 18 years until the Rajat Patidar-led team emerged victorious.

Although Kohli is currently only participating in one-day internationals, he hasn't played enough matches leading into IPL 2026. Nevertheless, he is well-known for his capacity to adjust to the game's conditions and requirements.

In his recent international matches against South Africa and New Zealand, Kohli was prolific with the bat. He scored 302 runs in three ODIs at an impressive average of 151 and a strike rate of 117.05 against the Proteas, including two centuries and a fifty. In the three-match series against the Kiwis, he gathered 240 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 105.26, featuring one hundred and one fifty.

RCB will be counting on Kohli to deliver his best performance in this new season. He is expected to play a pivotal role at the top of the batting lineup.

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