WATCH: Virat Kohli hit nets ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 clash; video goes viral

Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today did not take off from national duty and was the first to hit the nets ahead of India's final Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Even as the world celebrated his birthday on Saturday (November 5), Kohli was the first Indian batsman to sweat it out in practice for the crucial game against Zimbabwe on Sunday in Melbourne.

At a net session at the MCG on the eve of the Zimbabwean match, the renowned Indian batter was spotted giving the ball a full monte for each of his hits against India's throwdown specialists.

Virat Kohli was seen striking the ball perfectly in a video that went viral on Twitter. The modern-day legend continued his strong form into this net practice, blasting the bowling for a variety of strokes that he would love to play against his African opponents.

In a clip posted by 'Sports Yaari', Kohli was seen hammering the bowling for a range of strokes against India's throwdown specialists.

With a win securing India's semifinal berth as Group 2 table toppers, Kohli was aware of the game's significance and wanted to leave no stone left in his practice session. Even though the game was against a lower-ranked team, the batter approached practice with the same shrewdness he has shown over the years.

Ahead of the key clash, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine sent out a humble warning to India that the minnows are not looking to be pushovers in the match. While revealing his favourite cricketer to be star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, Ervine asked for forgiveness saying that his team would like to disappoint Kohli & Co. and make history by defeating India on Sunday.

“My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, and I want to say that: Forgive me because we want to disappoint you and make our place in history,” Ervine was quoted as saying.

