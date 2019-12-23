Watch: Virat Kohli has a special message for all Royal Challengers Bangalore fans ahead of IPL 2020

RCB bought in eight new faces, which includes top names like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli recently revealed his delight over his side's business during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata.

The 31-year-old also said that he feels that the side now has perfect players to play 'bold' cricket.

The Bangalore franchise recently released a video where Kohli can be seen expressing his thoughts about his new side.

"Virat is a happy captain after the IPL Auction and he can’t wait to join the new-look Bold team for #IPL2020. He has a special message for all you fans out there. #PlayBold," RCB wrote on Twitter.

RCB bought in eight new faces, which includes top names like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn.

Mike Hesson, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, told the press that the franchise's attempts at the auction were to bring in cricketers who will combine well with the retained squad.

“We want a squad that can have balance and adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went."

“We wanted the majority of our overseas players to bring plenty of international experience in order to add and share knowledge with the exciting developing talents we already have at RCB. When we look at any overseas player to bring to RCB, it’s not only about talent, but where else can they contribute,” Hesson said.