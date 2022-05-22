Watch Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and all RCB players scream 'Thanks MI'

Virat Kohli and RCB after MI's win

Surely the match was between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, however, all the emotions were emoted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players. Since the time of the toss to MI winning by five wickets, each and every player at the RCB camp was seen going on a roller coaster ride.

Soon after the game was won by the Rohit Sharma-led side, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and others were seen first cheering, "RCB...RCB...RCB".

However, soon after, they were even players who spoke about their emotions and even thanked the MI side for winning. RCB shared a video on their YouTube channel showing how RCB players were glued to the television to see what happens to their fate.

WATCH:

RCB is the final team to enter the playoffs. The first team to make it to the Playoffs was Gujarat Titans (GT) followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and then Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The first play-off and eliminator will be played in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively.

Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24. It will be followed by the Eliminator on May 25. As for the Qualifier 2 and Final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host on May 27 and 29 respectively.