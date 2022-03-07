Virat Kohli gifts his national jersey to specially-abled fan after 100th Test - WATCH

The Indian team made sure to make the 100th Test game of Virat Kohli special for him as they defeated Sri Lanka by 222 runs in the 1st clash in Mohali.

Kohli, when he came out to bat at number four, was welcomed by loud cheer and applause as he made sure to play some delightful shots and entertain the fans. While he fell prey to Lasith Embuldeniya at the score of 45, nonetheless, his contributions were worth it.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the contest, a video has emerged of Kohli's sweet and heartfelt gesture towards a fan. But not just any fan, in fact, his die-hard Dharmveer Pal - who is also known as the unofficial 12th man of the Indian team. The specially-abled fan travels alongside the national team for most of their matches across India and even on foreign tours.

After the match got over, Kohli, before boarding the team bus, was seen gifting Dharmveer his jersey as a special gesture. Soon the clip went viral and fans hailed the 33-year-old for his gesture.

As for the clash, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the highlight of the game as his long-awaited dream of scoring a century and taking five wicket-haul came true.

Coming to bat at number seven, the southpaw went on to slam a breathtaking 175 not out and later the left-arm spinner took a total of nine wickets in the game. He was named the Player of the Match and had received praises from different corners. The Mohali Test had also marked Rohit Sharma's first assignment as Test captain.