WATCH: Virat Kohli gets angry as Bangladesh players celebrate his dismissal, umpire comes to rescue

Miraz bowled a lovely flighted delivery drawing Kohli forward and got a classical bat-pad catch for Mominul Haque standing at forward short-leg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Kohli was not impressed with the celebration

On the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli had a forgettable day on the field. The former India captain dropped three catches while fielding. And with the bat, he only managed a score of one before heading to the pavilion.

Kohli was defensive and didn't want to play his shots on the stroke of stumps. But his defensive strategy backfired, as he was captured at the short leg. The Bangladesh team was unstoppable, and the players were ecstatic with the expulsion of the huge fish.

A handful of players appeared to say something to Kohli, who moved towards them to return it. The umpires were on hand to keep Kohli in check, and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan also came to their aid. It's unclear which player irritated Kohli on his way back to the pavilion.

WATCH:

Bangladesh's players celebrated Kohli's dismissal for the second time in less than ten minutes. Virat Kohli was adjudged out off Taijul Islam by the on-field umpire only two overs ago. The Indian batter was certain he had struck the ball and immediately reviewed the decision. Replays showed that he made contact with the ball, and the on-field verdict was overturned.

India was in serious trouble at the close of Day 3 after losing their top four batsmen. None of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, or Cheteshwar Pujara could see the Bangladesh spin attack, which included Mehidy, Taijul, and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

However, Axar Patel kept his ground and closed the day with a boundary to remain unbeaten on 26 off 54. Along with him was night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat, who performed admirably with the ball but must now perform with the bat.

