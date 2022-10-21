Watch: Virat Kohli fumes at fans as they yell 'out of stadium' while Team India's net session

Source: Twitter

Team India players are putting in the hard yards and leaving no stone unturned ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian contingent arrived in Melbourne after their warmup match against New Zealand was washed out, but since then they've begun practising in the nets for the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

The training facilities at the MCG offer fans a chance to witness the players in training and if you're lucky enough, a chance to interact with them as well. A similar incident happened recently as some fans cheered on for Kohli during training but the former Indian skipper got distracted by the same.

As the 33-year-old unleashed a big hit while he was practising in the nets, a group of fans seated nearby yelled 'out of the stadium.'

Kohli however, was not pleased by this and he was spotted asking the fans to not do this as he was getting 'distracted'.

"Yaar practice ke time main bolo mat, distraction hoti hai," Kohli was heard saying in a warning.

While Kohli resumed his practice the fans were subsequently heard repliying, "Jab relax honge tab bolenge. King kiliye toh bolenge hi. King hai woh."

Watch: