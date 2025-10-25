Watch: Virat Kohli finally gets off the mark in his last Australia appearance, Sydney crowd goes wild

Virat Kohli shared an emotional moment in Sydney as he finally got off the mark in what could be his last appearance in Australia. The Sydney crowd erupted in cheers as the Indian legend opened his account, marking the end of an era for one of cricket’s greatest icons on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli has been a household name in cricket, particularly known for his run-scoring prowess over the last fifteen years. Instances of the Indian superstar failing to score in consecutive innings are few and far between. His remarkable consistency has been the hallmark of his illustrious career.

However, this tour of Australia has presented a different challenge for the cricketing giant. In the initial matches, Kohli faced 12 balls without scoring a run. Arriving in Sydney, he found himself under significant pressure.

To the delight of Indian supporters and Kohli himself, he finally got off the mark at the SCG. He came to the crease in the 11th over after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Indian captain Shubman Gill. On his very first ball, Kohli elegantly flicked a full delivery on the off stump to the right of the mid-on fielder, securing a single. Following this, he was seen celebrating with a triumphant punch in the air, marking his first runs of the series.

This gesture from Kohli underscored the importance of that single for him. It was perhaps one of the most relieving moments of his stellar career. Commentators, including Ravi Shastri, shared in the joy of the occasion.

Prior to this, the SCG crowd honored the cricketing legend with a standing ovation as he walked to the crease. This could potentially be Kohli's final international innings in Australia. Over the years, he has posed a formidable challenge to the Australians, and the home crowd has appreciated his exceptional talent. The warm welcome Kohli received at the SCG was a testament to the immense entertainment he has provided throughout his career.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in this match. The Australian openers provided a solid start, establishing a good foundation. Nevertheless, the Indian bowlers gradually fought their way back into the contest, ensuring that the target remained within reach. By the end of their innings, Australia had posted 236 runs before being dismissed in the 47th over, with Harshit Rana shining as India's standout bowler.

