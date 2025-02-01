Virat Kohli humbly touched the feet of his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and embraced him before the felicitation ceremony commenced in Delhi.

Virat Kohli, the celebrated batsman from India, was honored by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during their Ranji Trophy match against Railways on Friday.

Kohli, making his return to domestic cricket after 13 years, was recognized for his impressive achievement of playing 100 Test matches for India, a milestone he reached against Sri Lanka in March 2022 in Mohali. The 36-year-old received a shawl and a memento from DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Kohli now joins the ranks of only two other players from Delhi who have played 100 or more Test matches for India: star pacer Ishant Sharma (105) and former opener Virender Sehwag (104).

After the ceremony, Virat took time to chat with DDCA officials and other notable administrators. He sought the blessings of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma and kindly signed autographs on special posters made by his fans who filled the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Moments of pride as Virat Kohli gets felicitated by DDCA for his 100th Test appearance! A true icon of Indian cricket.



Enjoy Full felicitation ceromany by DDCA. pic.twitter.com/5y83yPjQnt January 31, 2025

Despite a tough day at the crease, scoring just 6 runs in his first innings in the Ranji Trophy since 2012 and being dismissed by Himanshu Sangwan, Kohli's commitment and love for the game remain strong.

Having played 23 more Tests since that milestone match, Kohli's return to the national capital for his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012 was a significant event that the DDCA felt warranted recognition and celebration.

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) presented a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to a family member of Virat Kohli last year, celebrating India's victory in the T20 World Cup.

In light of criticism regarding his recent batting performance, Virat Kohli decided to return to domestic cricket after a disappointing tour of Australia. Following India's loss in the Test series down under, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) encouraged Indian players to concentrate on domestic cricket as per their availability.

Virat's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in 2012, during a match against Uttar Pradesh, which Delhi unfortunately lost. The game featured cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Ashish Nehra.

Also read| How much money will Virat Kohli earn from playing Ranji Trophy match for Delhi vs Railways?