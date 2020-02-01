WATCH: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch to meet him during NZ vs IND Wellington T20I

Team India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday (January 31).

However, something else too caught everyone's attention during the match when a die-hard Virat Kohli fan invaded the pitch and forced an unwanted stoppage in play.

Seeing pitch invaders during matches has become a common occurrence nowadays in sports. Fans who get over-excited want to meet their stars in person, however, they don't think about the risk they take.

During the Wellington T20I, there were actually two pitch invaders who tried to get on to the pitch. While one of them almost made it to their idol Virat, the other one was instantly stopped in his tracks by the security before he even made it on to the field properly.

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand was an absolute thriller again.

In the Super Over, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 14 rubs for India batting first.

On the chase, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli boosted the Men In Blue to the score in just five deliveries. KL gave India the perfect start by scoring 10 runs off the first two balls before losing his wicket. Kohli, in the end, guided his side to victory with a thumping boundary.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.