Cricket

CRICKET

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

A fan breached security and sprinted onto the pitch to touch Virat Kohli’s feet moments after the star batter smashed a brilliant century. The unexpected pitch invasion created a tense but emotional moment, quickly going viral across social media during the match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century
Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI century during the first One Day International against South Africa was overshadowed by a familiar occurrence: a devoted fan breaching the stringent security measures to approach his idol on the field. This dramatic event took place just moments after Kohli celebrated his remarkable century at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The incident happened as the Indian team was gearing up for the next over. A young man, having successfully evaded stadium security, dashed onto the pitch directly towards the star batsman. Overcome with emotion, the fan immediately knelt at Kohli’s feet, a traditional sign of profound respect and admiration in Indian culture.

This unexpected intrusion briefly interrupted the match. While security personnel hurried to apprehend the fan, Kohli maintained his composure, casting a quick, concerned look before the security team swiftly escorted the intruder off the field. Although such pitch invasions violate safety protocols, the passionate devotion exhibited by the fan highlighted the extraordinary cult status that the former Indian captain holds worldwide.

Coming in early after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, Kohli displayed clear intent from the very beginning. He quickly dispelled any concerns regarding his form, confidently dealing with the pace of Nandre Burger and Ottneil Baartman. His early boundaries included a stunning, flat six over long-on—a shot that signaled his arrival and determination to dominate the middle overs.

Kohli anchored the innings, first forming a vital 100+ run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. While Rohit initiated the early assault, Kohli skillfully rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard moving, ensuring that the pressure on the Proteas' bowlers never relented. Following Rohit's exit, Kohli took command, maintaining a high run-rate.

Also read| Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

Also read| Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral
