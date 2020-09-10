WATCH Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal in action through 'helmet cam' during RCB's intra-squad match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is right around the corner and teams - expect the few overseas players - have started their training in full swing.

Same goes for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side who are sweating it out in the UAE heat. The franchise took to Twitter to release some of some behind-the-scenes of their latest intra-squad practice match.

The video was filmed from opening batsman Parthiv Patel's 'helmet cam'. The Gujarat wicket-keeper is seen batting alongside Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal, as he provides him with some valuable advice.

After that, RCB captain Virat Kohli comes in to play as he bats against the likes of Chris Morris and Umesh Yadav. Former South African captain AB de Villiers is seen donning the keeping gloves.

WATCH:

The IPL will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener. RCB will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game on the third day of action (21st September).