Watch: Virat Kohli comes down the ground and hits a massive six to give India momentum against Pakistan

After losing earl wickets, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have steadied the Indian innings and India needs 60 runs in last 5 overs as we write.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Indian team lost early wickets while chasing a target of 160 runs against Pakistan in their 1st match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma along with Suryakumar Yadav lost their wickets inside powerplay overs nd Axar Patel, who was promoted up gthe order also lost his wicket through a run-out.

It once again came down to Virat kohli's shoulders and he was well supported by Hardik Pandya as the duo have added 71 runs in 57 deliveries do far. Indian team scored 45 runs in their first 10 overs and required 115 runs in their last 10 overs.

In the 4th delivery of 2th over, Virat Kohli came dancing down the track to smash Mohammad Nawaz for a six. Check out the video below.

Coming to the match, as we type, Indian team has scored 106 runs after 16 overs and need forther 54 runs in 24 deliveries. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently batting at the crease. 

