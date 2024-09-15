Watch: Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near Team India's dressing room with destructive six

Kohli has been diligently honing his skills in the nets in preparation for the Bangladesh series.

Renowned Indian batsman Virat Kohli is poised to make his return to the Test format as he eagerly anticipates taking the field against Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, commencing on September 19.

Kohli has been diligently honing his skills in the nets in preparation for the series, having been an active participant in the team's training camp in Chennai since September 13. During a recent training session, the Indian batting sensation showcased his prowess by smashing a six that broke through the wall of the dressing room.

The training session for Team India commenced with the middle-order batsmen taking their turn in the nets. Players such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel focused on refining their techniques in anticipation of the series.

Later in the afternoon session, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took to the nets to further fine-tune their skills. Kohli, in particular, displayed his trademark shots, including the pull shot and reverse-sweep, against the spinners with a sense of freedom and determination.

Kohli began his session by facing off against Ravichandran Ashwin, gradually finding his rhythm before unleashing a powerful six down the ground that resulted in the unexpected breakage of the wall near the dressing room.

Watch:

India and Bangladesh are set to compete in two Test matches in Chennai and Kanpur. The first match will kick off on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the second match taking place at Green Park in Kanpur starting from September 27.

