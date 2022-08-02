Watch: Virat Kohli asks paparazzi not to take pics of Vamika, poses with wife Anushka Sharma later

Virat Kohli asks paparazzi not to take pics of Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned back to Mumbai from their long vacation in London and Paris recently and the paparazzi were already at the airport, waiting to greet the power couple. Virat and Anushka along with their daughter Vamika spent nearly a month in England and France.

Upon their return to Mumbai, Virat and Anushka expected the paparazzi to be there and therefore they already had something in mind. In a viral video that's now spreading all over the internet, Kohli can be seen coming out of the airport, but he urges the paps not to click pictures of Vamika

He then tells them that he and Anushka would come back for pictures if they would let Vamika pass. The paps obliged and later Virat and Anushka posed in front of the media.

Talking about Kohli, he is currently on a break from cricket, having been rested by the BCCI for the ongoing tour of West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe either.

The 33-year-old is expected to return directly for the Asia Cup 2022, which will begin on August 27, with the Men in Blue facing off their arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.