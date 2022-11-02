Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli asks journalist to join him for net session, check out latter's reaction

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotting batting on nets ahead of India's all important World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

Virat Kohli

Team India are eyeing the semi-final berth, a spot they had missed in the 2021 T20 World Cup despite being tagged as the title favourites. Had they beaten South Africa, India would have heaved a sigh of relief, but a four-wicket loss in Perth has left the team in the second spot in the points table in Group 2.

They do have another chance at making the semis, when they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. India will play their final match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne later in the week. And they need to win both to head to the semi-finals.

On the eve of the match against Bangladesh, India players hit the nets at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli, who has been the player in form for India, having hit two back-to-back fifties in three matches, was also among them.

Like most other venues in Australia, the practice arena at the Adelaide Oval also allows journalists and fans to get a closer look at how players are gearing up for the matches. On Tuesday, as the Indian side were at the nets, there was a large crowd that stood at the venue to watch the players which included journalists and fans.

When Kohli was batting, sports journalist Vimal Kumar closely followed his practice session and was recording it. Kohli had noticed it and suddenly turned back to say, “aap aao batting karne k liye” and the journalist was left dumbfounded. Initially he failed to understand what Kohli said and was made aware of by his colleagues.

When he met Kohli after the net session, the former India batter refrained from making any statement with ample media present. However, he was spotted having a long chat with the journalist later.

Kohli did have a busy net session on Tuesday where he was also seen guiding and mentoring under fire KL Rahul, advising him on his footwork and stance.

India would be hoping for a better show from the top order on Wednesday after three disappointing starts in the tournament.

