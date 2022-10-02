Watch: Virat Kohli asks Dinesh Karthik to hitting big shots instead of giving him strike for half-century

Virat Kohli

In the 2nd T20I match between India-South Africa, the Indian team posted a massive target of 238 runs with the help of outstanding half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav and well supported by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

At the start of the 20th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli was at the score of 49 and the Indian team had scored 219 runs. Dinesh Karthik was at the strikers' end and Virat Kohli was at the non-striker's end. Dinesh Karthik took on the bowlers from the 1st delivery and played all the balls of the 20th over.

There came a moment on what looked like Dinesh Karthik asked Virat Kohli if he wants to complete his half-century to which Kohli shakes his head with 'No' and asks Karthik to continue hitting his shots. Watch the video below.

Virat Kohli told Dinesh Karthik to continue the carnage even when he was not out on 49 at the other end.

Perfect example of team player.

This video has gone viral now and Virat Kohli's fans are hailing him for this heart-winning gesture.

Coming to the South African chase, as we type, South Africa has scored 70 runs at the end of 10 overs with the loss of 3 wickets.