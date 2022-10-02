Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli asks Dinesh Karthik to hitting big shots instead of giving him strike for half-century

At the start of the 20th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli was on 49 at the non-striker end and didn't face a single delivery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

In the 2nd T20I match between India-South Africa, the Indian team posted a massive target of 238 runs with the help of outstanding half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav and well supported by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

At the start of the 20th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli was at the score of 49 and the Indian team had scored 219 runs. Dinesh Karthik was at the strikers' end and Virat Kohli was at the non-striker's end. Dinesh Karthik took on the bowlers from the 1st delivery and played all the balls of the 20th over.

There came a moment on what looked like Dinesh Karthik asked Virat Kohli if he wants to complete his half-century to which Kohli shakes his head with 'No' and asks Karthik to continue hitting his shots. Watch the video below.

This video has gone viral now and Virat Kohli's fans are hailing him for this heart-winning gesture.

Coming to the South African chase, as we type, South Africa has scored 70 runs at the end of 10 overs with the loss of 3 wickets.  

