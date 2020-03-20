WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have an important message for everyone amid coronavirus outbreak in India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to social media on Friday (March 20) and asked everyone to stay at home for their own safety due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

The couple took to Twitter and shared a video to raise awareness against the COVID-19, urging their followers to follow the government's guidelines to stay safe.

"We know we all are going through a very difficult time, and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy," Virat and Anushka said in their video.

HERE IS THE ABOVE MENTIONED VIDEO:

Also read WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted in Ranchi riding a bike

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020

Kohli quote tweeted Anushka's post on Twitter and added: "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy".

Also read UEFA confirms delaying EURO 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Read full statement

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens of India to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," the PM further added during his address to the nation.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 200 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.