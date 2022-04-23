WATCH: Viral video of woman watching IPL match with Anushka Sharma garners 10 million views

Anushka Sharma posed with the woman in her viral video

Imagine, you go to watch an IPL game for the very first time in your life and you watch Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma sitting a few seats beside you. How would you react?

An Instagram user's video of her watching an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same corporate box where Anushka Sharma was seated has garnered more than 10 million views on the photo-sharing app.

The lucky Instagram user goes by the name of Raveena Ahuja who went to watch an IPL game for the first time in her life, only to be surprised further by seeing Anushka seated a few feet away from her in the same corporate box at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

READ| Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli takes one-handed flying catch will melt your heart

Raveena captured videos of Anushka and her family watching the game between DC and RCB, while she also managed to get the Bollywood actress to pose with her, and after Raveena posted this video on Instagram it went crazy viral and has fetched more than 10 million views since being uploaded.

In the video, Anushka can be seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands. As soon as the Instagram user posted the video of herself watching the match in the same corporate box as Anushka, many users commented how she managed to get tickets for the VIP box, while others called her 'lucky'.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, "For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever."

READ| From Anushka Sharma, Vini Raman to Dipika Pallikal: Meet the hottest WAGs of RCB

As it would turn out to be, RCB won the match beating DC by 16 runs, and Virat midway through the game also did a victory sign gesture towards his wifey Anushka after taking an incredible catch.

On the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for the upcoming biopic of Indian Women's team cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled 'Chakda Xpress' which is her first project as a lead actress after the birth of her daughter Vamika.