Watch: Video of MS Dhoni hitting giant sixes during practice session for CSK ahead of IPL 2023 stuns fans

MS Dhoni in action/Instagram

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to begin in March-end or April first week but former India skipper MS Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket, has already started practicing for the tournament.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni can be seen hitting some massive sixes during a practice session. Dhoni knows that practice is essential in order to remain fit for the IPL and as CSK captain he would try his best to perform well in the cash-rich T20 league.

Here's the viral video:

Dhoni was recently in news after he met Indian cricket team in Ranchi before the first T20I against New Zealand. The video of Dhoni meeting Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and some support staff of Team India surfaced online.

"Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel," Hardik had said about his meeting with Dhoni.

It may be recalled that Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 but he continued to play for CSK.