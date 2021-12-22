Watch: Virat Kohli takes 'helium balloon' challenge, his hilarious voice will crack you up

A couple of days ago, Virat Kohli posted a video of himself, sharing a special message for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in Punjabi. The Indian red-ball skipper's antics on social media are absolutely adored by his fans. This time though Virat has come up with an even better video that will surely crack you up.

In his latest post, Virat takes the renowned 'Helium balloon' challenge, and answers the most googled questions about himself, however, his hilarious childish voice after inhaling helium gas is just too adorable.

In a matter of two hours, the one and half minute long video has garnered close to 144k views and is currently going crazy viral on social media.

At the start of the video Kohli admits that it's the first time he's taking the 'helium balloon' challenge and the result is pure fun. Once he got his own laughter under control, the 33-year-old answered various questions about himself ranging from his customer care number to whether he's starring in the renowned Netflix series 'Money Heist'.

You can watch Virat's take on the 'helium balloon' challenge here:

The video begins with a basic question about what Kohli does to which he says "I play cricket," but later the questions and Virat's answers are even funnier. Answering the next question regarding his customer care number, the Indian Test skipper had a hilarious reply, "You can call me on 181818 but I hope you don't."

In the next series of questions, Virat Kohli reveals that he does not own a private jet, and he is not starring in 'Money Heist', admitting that he only looks similar to the lead character 'Professor'. Later, he was further questioned whether he drinks 'Black water' to which the Delhi-born batsman replies that he has tried it, but he drinks 'alkaline water'.

Adding further details about his childhood, Virat revealed that he was a decent student till 10th standard but was not a topper by any means, and in the end, to top it off, the Indian captain speaks Punjabi, adding that he listens to Punjabi music and that he is indeed a Punjabi.

Virat's latest post is currently going crazy viral on social media, showcasing just how much he is loved and adored by his fans.