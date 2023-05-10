Watch: Video of 'MS Dhoni from 2040' breaks the internet, leaves CSK fans in shock

Image Source: Instagram/@issa_vibe_dump

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been nothing short of thrilling, with numerous exciting moments captivating fans worldwide. While many are glued to their screens, eagerly watching the incredible matches unfold, there are also several behind-the-scenes moments that have gone viral.

One such video has recently caught the attention of many, featuring none other than the legendary MS Dhoni from the year 2040. This clip has left viewers stunned, with some speculating that Dhoni may be time-traveling from the future.

A video, shared on the Instagram page @issa_vibe_dump, features an elderly gentleman who bears a striking resemblance to the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The footage was captured during a match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, and as the camera pans towards the crowd, the Dhoni doppelganger can be spotted among the spectators.



This post was shared one week ago and has since garnered nearly 10 million views. Additionally, it has received numerous comments, with some speculating that MS Dhoni is a time traveler from the future, while others have questioned the authenticity of the video.

Several individuals commented on the topic of time travel. One person confidently stated that time travel has been proven to be possible. Another individual questioned the authenticity of the claim, wondering if it was simply a camera trick. A third person made a lighthearted joke about a famous athlete, suggesting that he had traveled from a different universe. This comment even sparked an idea for a potential Marvel movie. A fourth person shared their belief that a time machine will be invented in the year 2039. However, a fifth person expressed skepticism and doubted the validity of the claim.

There has been much speculation surrounding the current IPL season and whether it will be the last for the legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni. However, his former India and CSK teammate, Suresh Raina, has recently shed some light on the matter, providing fans with the news they have been eagerly awaiting.

During a recent meeting between the two players, Dhoni confided in Raina, revealing his plans for retirement. According to Raina, Dhoni stated that he intends to play for one more year after winning the current trophy.

This news will undoubtedly come as a relief to fans who have been eagerly anticipating Dhoni's next move. With his impressive track record and unwavering dedication to the sport, it's no surprise that many were hoping he would continue playing for at least another year.

