Watch: Umran Malik's 151 kmph delivery uproots Najmul Hossain Shanto's off stump

Umran Malik's raw speed shocked Najmul Hossain Shanto in the current second ODI between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday. With his 151 kmph ball, the Indian fast bowler dislodged the Bangladeshi batter's off-stump.

After his outstanding performance in the IPL 2022, Indian fans were eager to witness Umran Malik wreak havoc on the international stage. Malik's raw speed caused problems for many batters during the IPL, and the trend has continued in the second ODI of the India-Bangladesh series.

Umran entered the attack in the 12th over of the innings, and after bowling a maiden over, the 23-year-old delivered an absolute beauty on the first ball of his second over to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto. Umran's 151 kmph stunner smashed his off-stump for a walk, and the 24-year-old left-handed batsman had no answer.

Umran Malik is here to rattle stumps! Hoping he gets a few more wickets! #BANvIND



Malik failed to make an impression during his first few international games for India, but he has been on fire today against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

This was Malik's fourth One-Day International. After rejoining the Indian team for the New Zealand trip, he made an immediate impact.

