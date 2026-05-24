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Watch: Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders, police take action

An ugly off-field incident overshadowed the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings after spectators allegedly misbehaved with cheerleaders during the match. Police officials reportedly stepped in to control the situation, with videos of the incident quickly going viral.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Watch: Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders, police take action
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
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Punjab Kings pulled off an important seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium—keeping their playoff hopes alive for another day. The contest itself had all the intensity you’d expect at this stage of the tournament, with Punjab carrying the pressure of a must-win situation. But honestly, much of the buzz inside the stadium got overshadowed by an ugly incident involving some spectators and the cheerleaders. 

During the match, some fans crossed the line, reportedly behaving inappropriately towards the cheerleaders. The cameras caught just enough to spark outrage, and the authorities didn't hesitate—police and security moved in fast, talking to those involved and trying to calm things down. Even with the quick response, the episode cast a dark cloud over an otherwise thrilling night of cricket.

On the field, though, Punjab Kings bounced back in style. Shreyas Iyer, leading from the front, played an absolute gem—an unbeaten 101 off just 51 balls. It was his first IPL century, and you could see the relief on his face. You can’t script a better time to break your duck, especially with the team riding a six-match losing streak. “I am ecstatic, to be honest. It is my first IPL hundred and it came at the right time when the team needed it. We won eventually after six consecutive losses,” Iyer said, his pride and relief obvious.

Also read| Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice in 24 hours

He didn’t forget the bowlers, either—namedropping Yuzvendra Chahal, who pulled things back brilliantly in the middle overs. Chahal only gave away 25 runs and picked up 2 wickets, making life hard for Lucknow’s batters right when they thought they could accelerate. “Our bowlers did brilliantly, especially Yuzi, the way he restricted runs in the middle. It is a great positive. We’ll be supporting Mumbai Indians tomorrow against Rajasthan,” Iyer added, already looking forward to the next result that could affect Punjab’s playoff path.

As for Lucknow, things just didn’t come together with the bat. Josh Inglis gave them a solid start, hammering 72 off 44, and the team finished at 196 for 6. Still, they looked a few runs short, especially after Punjab’s middle-order partnership took the game away—Prabhsimran Singh’s quickfire 69 turning the chase into a breeze with Iyer.

Rishabh Pant, Lucknow’s captain, didn’t make any excuses. He admitted the team had a tough season, and while batting second at Ekana usually helps, they just didn’t get enough on the board. “It was a tough season. We knew batting second gets easier here, so we were a few runs short. We want to look at the positives from this season and build on them. We need to take accountability and will come back stronger next season,” Pant said.

Also read| Rishabh Pant’s captaincy future in doubt as LSG hint at overhaul after poor IPL 2026

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