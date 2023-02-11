Watch: Todd Murphy knocks over Jadeja's off-stump with a stunning delivery

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Ravindra Jadeja was left stunned by the debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Murphy's impressive performance in his first Test match was a shock to the experienced Jadeja, who was unable to counter the young bowler's spin.

The incident occurred during the 119th over when the southpaw left the ball, attempting to play for the turn, but it came inside with the arm to knock over the off-stump. Ravindra Jadeja appeared perplexed and stood there for a few moments before trudging back to the dressing room.

Watch Jadeja being dismissed by Murphy here:

For the uninitiated, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with both the bat and ball in the first innings against the visitors. After taking a remarkable five-wicket haul, the Indian all-rounder delivered a valuable knock of 70 runs off 185 deliveries, including nine boundaries, to help his team secure a strong position in the match.

The 34-year-old also shared a valuable 88-run partnership with all-rounder Axar Patel for the eighth wicket, propelling India into a commanding position.

India were bowled out for 400 in 139.3 overs, with Axar Patel (84) the final wicket to fall. Mohammed Shami (37) also contributed a valuable knock, helping India extend their lead to 223 runs in their first innings. This impressive performance from the Indian side has put them in a strong position to take control of the match.

