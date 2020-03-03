WATCH: This video of Suresh Raina eagerly waiting to meet CSK skipper MS Dhoni is absolutely adorable

An eagerly waiting Suresh Raina finally got to meet his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

Ahead of the official kickoff of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

Raina was anxiously waiting for MS at the lobby of the team hotel and greeted the former Team India skipper with a warm hug and proceeded to kiss him of the neck.

CSK took to Twitter and shared a video of the entire things which made the fans go gaga.

"Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles"

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

Later on, Dhoni trained with the rest of the squad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Numerous fans flocked to the stadium to get a glips of their beloved 'Thala' and they got exactly what they wanted.

Also read WATCH: MS Dhoni greets fans at MA Chidambaram Stadium with a massive sixer ahead of IPL 2020

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

Super Kings' official Twitter account also shared a video of Dhoni taking the field.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.