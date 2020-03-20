WATCH: This is how Virat Kohli reacted when a fan asked for selfie amid coronavirus fear

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 200 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

A video has gone viral on social media where Team India skipper Virat Kohli can be seen ignoring a selfie demand for a fan at an airport.

In the above-mentioned clip, a fangirl can be seen running up to Kohli and ask for a photo but the 31-year-old completely ignored her and continued his way out of the stadium.

HERE IS THE CLIP:

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.

Earlier today (March 20), Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to social media and asked everyone to stay at home for their own safety due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

"We know we all are going through a very difficult time, and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy," Virat and Anushka said in their video.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens of India to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," the PM further added during his address to the nation.

Even the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.