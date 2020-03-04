WATCH: This is how MS Dhoni reacted after a fan breached security at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to shake hands

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni kick-started his preparations with a full-fledged net session.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

Later on, Dhoni trained with the rest of the squad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Numerous fans flocked to the stadium to get a glips of their beloved 'Thala' and they got exactly what they wanted.

Fans finally saw MSD bat for the first time in the nets after a long time. A certain fan was soo excited to see the Thalaiva, he decided to climb up the barricades and run on to the field just for a handshake while MS was running around the ground for warmup.

As expected, Dhoni shook his hand before the security barged in and grabbed the intruder to carry him off the field.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.