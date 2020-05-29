WATCH: This is how Mohammed Shami is playing cricket without breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocol

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday (May 29) shared a glimpse of him spending some quality time at home amid COVID-19 lockdown across the globe.

Shami took to social media to share of him, playing indoor cricket with his brother. However, the speedster enquired about the rules of the indoor game.

"Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket! #OneDropOneHand," his post read on Twitter.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket! #OneDropOneHand pic.twitter.com/ad7MzgwQj1 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 29, 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

The BCCI also had to postpone the kick-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.