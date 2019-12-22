Watch: This is how Manoj Tiwary reacted to his snub from IPL 2020 auction

Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer, Manoj Tiwary reacted to him going unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday (December 19).

The 34-year-old shared a video of himself on Twitter spending quality time in Mykonos.

Tiwary's post on Twitter read,"Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here I’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction ????."

Even though Manoj has not expressed his disappointment over missing out on IPL again, former Team India cricketer Murali Karthik dedicated a post for the batsman.

"I don't tweet a lot, this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago, but can’t understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked, these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath & @pragyanojha," his tweet read.

To which Manoj Tiwary responded with,"Thank you so much Murali bhai for your kind words. May God always bless u nd ur family members."