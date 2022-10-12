Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Tempers flare as Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson come face to face in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson were seen having a verbal spat and the duo had to be separated by the umpires and their fellow players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Watch: Tempers flare as Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson come face to face in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated exchange

During the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Saurashtra and Baroda, there was an incident as both Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the Elite Group D game on Wednesday between the two sides, Jackson and Rayudu were seen having a verbal spat. 

The incident happened during the ninth over of the match, as Jackson was at the crease and the Baroda skipper Rayudu who was fielding at cover, seemingly made a comment on the former. 

According to the commentators, the argument stemmed after Rayudu wasn't too pleased with Sheldon's actions as he took too much time to face the deliveries. 

READ| Shardul Thakur complaints about delay in arrival of kit bag, check Harbhajan Singh's glorious reply

The pair then had a coming together as they got into a heated argument with fellow players and umpires coming into to intervene. The Baroda skipper was spotted telling his side of the tale and making his displeasure clear to the umpire even as he was separated from the Saurashtra batsman. 

Meanwhile talking about the match, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat had won the toss and invited the opposition side to bat first. Baroda scored 175/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Mitesh Patel's 60-run inning, alongside Vishnu Solanki's 51 off 33 balls. 

As fate would have it, Rayudu couldn't open their account and was dismissed on a golden duck by his opposite number Jaydev. 

READ| 'Get him to Australia where ball..': Brett Lee says India 'missed a trick' by excluding Umran Malik from T20 WC squad

For the unversed, Baroda had earlier won their first match at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D, whereas Saurashtra's opening game against Gujarat had to be abandoned due to rain. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Jio to rollout 5G network by this Diwali: Check out these 5G-ready smartphones under Rs 25,000
Huge savings on Apple iPhones: Flipkart mobile phones bonanza sale
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC POTM award, here's look at her top knocks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.