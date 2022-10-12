Watch: Tempers flare as Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson come face to face in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated exchange

During the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Saurashtra and Baroda, there was an incident as both Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the Elite Group D game on Wednesday between the two sides, Jackson and Rayudu were seen having a verbal spat.

The incident happened during the ninth over of the match, as Jackson was at the crease and the Baroda skipper Rayudu who was fielding at cover, seemingly made a comment on the former.

According to the commentators, the argument stemmed after Rayudu wasn't too pleased with Sheldon's actions as he took too much time to face the deliveries.

The pair then had a coming together as they got into a heated argument with fellow players and umpires coming into to intervene. The Baroda skipper was spotted telling his side of the tale and making his displeasure clear to the umpire even as he was separated from the Saurashtra batsman.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat had won the toss and invited the opposition side to bat first. Baroda scored 175/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Mitesh Patel's 60-run inning, alongside Vishnu Solanki's 51 off 33 balls.

As fate would have it, Rayudu couldn't open their account and was dismissed on a golden duck by his opposite number Jaydev.

For the unversed, Baroda had earlier won their first match at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D, whereas Saurashtra's opening game against Gujarat had to be abandoned due to rain.