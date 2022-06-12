Watch: Team India practice at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, thousands of fans gather

Screen grab

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was packed with thousands of fans arrived to witness the Indian team practise in some fantastic sights before the second T20 international match between India and South Africa. On the evening before the game, the mood in the stadium was as if it were the day of the match.

When stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya proceeded to bat, the audience was entertained to the fullest extent possible. The two players, who are renowned for their powerful hitting, did not let the spectators down during their training session by smashing massive sixes. Roaring shouts could be heard coming from all corners of the stadium as Pant and Hardik successfully sent numerous balls over the boundary line.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is responsible for uploading the footage on it's official social media platforms. On Twitter, the tweet has received more than 9,000 likes and 564 retweet. The caption on the photo that was shared on Twitter said, "Some cracking hits from the Captain and Vice-captain get the crowd going."

Men in Blue lost the opening game of the series after failing to hold on to a huge total of 211 runs, and Pant-led team will try to even the series on Sunday in Cuttack (June 12). David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen snatched the game from India with their batting prowess.

Despite the result, both Pant and Hardik had shown promise with the bat. With Hardik being undefeated on 31 after facing only 12 deliveries, Pant was able to put on a 29-run performance in just 15 balls.