Watch: Team India players sing Bollywood songs on bus ahead of 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India are in the midst of their longest winning streak in T20I format, and naturally, with the momentum on their side, the mood within the dressing room is really good right now.

Fans got to see a glimpse of exactly how jolly Indian players are as the BCCI shared a video of team India players singing popular Bollywood songs on their way to Dharamshala where the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka will take place.

The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav were seen singing songs and enjoying their time as they travelled by bus to the airport, to take off for the picturesque Dharamshala, where the remaining two games of the series will be played.

Sharing a video compilation of the Indian players' journey from Lucknow, where the first match took place, to Dharamshala, BCCI wrote on Twitter:

"Match Day. Onto the 2nd @Paytm #INDvSL T20I at Dharamsala. #TeamIndia."

It's good to see all those jolly Indian faces, however, the team received another injury setback as Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined from the ongoing series, due to the wrist problem that he endured ahead of the first match. Mayank Agarwal will replace the Indian youngster in the squad.

Earlier, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav were ruled out of the series due to their respective injuries. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested, India were able to power past a Sri Lankan side in the first match, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 89 run knock which saw him pick up the 'Man of the Match' award as well.