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Watch: Team India joins 1980s AI trend ahead of Afghanistan series; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel react

Team India has joined the viral 1980s-inspired AI trend ahead of the Afghanistan series, with the players transformed into retro-style avatars. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Axar Patel also reacted to the creative trend, giving fans a glimpse of the lighter side of the squad.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

Watch: Team India joins 1980s AI trend ahead of Afghanistan series; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel react
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Social media is bursting right now with a trend that feels straight out of a time machine. Everyone’s grabbing their current photos and, thanks to ChatGPT, flipping them into 1980s versions—think Miami Vice pastels, big bell bottoms, chunky aviators and wild hairstyles, all wrapped up in retro film grain. Timelines are overflowing with celebrities and regular folks dressed up for the decade. Even the Indian cricket team jumped in on the fun. Just two days before they kicked off their T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi, the official BCCI X handle dropped a video showing the squad taking a break and joining the craze.

They were all gathered in the hotel conference room, ready to pose for photos before the series began. But instead of getting right into it, the players found a table covered with their pictures—each one reimagined by ChatGPT’s 80s filter. The place erupted with laughter as the cricketers wandered around, trading jokes and trying to match each throwback photo to the right teammate.

Axar Patel was especially into it—he kept picking up portraits, laughing so hard he could barely talk, sharing the moment with everyone else. Jasprit Bumrah strolled over grinning wide, starting a playful debate about which of them actually looked best in the vintage style. Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube got a kick out of their own transformations, shaking their heads at how completely different they looked in those retro outfits.

Ishan Kishan went all in on the classic vibe. He held up his picture proudly, singing and posing for the camera, clearly loving every second. The rest of the team joined the fun, teasing each other over who pulled off the wildest outfit or nailed that 80s swagger. Even Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, usually a little reserved in front of cameras, cracked a smile when he saw his own old-school photo.

Since this trend started, IPL squads like Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have all gotten in on the action. Players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan are showing off their own vintage looks. It’s not just Indian cricketers, either—over in the England-Pakistan Test series, former England captain Nasser Hussain went viral for his hilarious on-air reaction to his AI-generated 80s throwback. This trend’s got everybody talking, and honestly, it’s just pure fun.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online?

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