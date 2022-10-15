Watch: Team India celebrates in style after historic 7th Women's Asia Cup title win

Team India celebration

The Indian women's cricket team faced their Sri Lankan counterparts in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side controlled the game, first knocking Sri Lanka out for 65 runs and then comfortably chasing down the score with 69 balls remaining. The Indian players celebrated their victory by dancing their hearts out after lifting the trophy.

In viral social media videos, Indian players can be seen dancing and rolling on the ground as they celebrate at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

The videos of the celebration were shared by BCCI Women on its official Twitter handle. "Post-win vibes, be like," the tweet read.

As far as the match is concerned, Smriti Mandhana led the way with her 51 not out off 25 balls as India chased down a paltry target of 66 runs vs Sri Lanka in 8.3 overs to win their seventh Women's Asia Cup title on Saturday.

Earlier, a superb bowling effort helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side restrict the Lanka to 65 for 9 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Renuka Singh Thakur claimed three wickets while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each while Sri Lanka also paid the price for poor running between the wickets in the big final.

Inoka Ranaweera was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka as they managed to score an unbeaten 18-run knock. Oshadi Ranasinghe also contributed 13 runs, but apart from them, none of their teammates could cross single-digit scores.

The Indian side was extremely clinical with their bowling as well in the fielding, and the Sri Lankan were extremely poor, and there was no communication while running between the wickets.

