Watch: Team India arrive in Brisbane ahead of T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia, New Zealand

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Brisbane on Saturday after a couple of practice matches in Perth. Team India will play two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Indian Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the Indian team's journey to Brisbane.

"Touchdown Brisbane," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

The Indian team will get into action in the Super 12 stage with a high-octane encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

India are in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage with Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers besides Pakistan in this stage.

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced on Friday that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's lineup.

As reserve players, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were also added.

Despite the injuries, Rohit felt that the team was prepared for the challenge with the players available.

"Injury is part and parcel of the sport. Injuries will happen if we play so many matches, so our focus for the last one year was that we had to build bench strength," Rohit told reporters at a press conference in Melbourne.

"Our focus is to try and create backups and give them opportunity. The bowlers, who have come with us in the World Cup, have played enough matches."

Notably, India has not won an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in England in 2013.

India's first warm-up game will be against Australia on Monday, followed by a match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

