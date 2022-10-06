Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi spins a web across Ruturaj Gaikwad to get him stumped

After losing the openers early, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to stitch a partnership but the latter got out stumped to Shamsi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi spins a web across Ruturaj Gaikwad to get him stumped
Ruturaj Gaikwad

David Miller 82 and Henrich Klassen's 80 helped South Africa to post above par target of 258 in the rain-shortened 40 over 1st ODI match of the tree match series here in Lucknow. Winning the toss and opting to field first, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan's decision proved right in the initial 10 overs as South African openers played cautiously without losing any wickets.

READ: Watch: Kagiso Rabada's in-swinging delivery bamboozles Shubman Gill's stumps, Indian batter dismissed for 3

Brought as the first change, Shardul Thakur picked two quick wickets and was well backed by Kuldeep Yadav and South Africa lost 4 wickets for 110 runs. But that was it, The duo of David Miller and Henrich Klassen added 139 runs in 111 deliveries and posted a target of 250 runs.

Coming to the Indian chase, The Indian opening Duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were not able to provide the start that was expected of them.

Shubman Gill lost his wicket to an unplayable in-swinging delivery from Kagiso Rabada and he looked shell-shocked after he lost his wicket

The duo of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to stitch a partnership but they took too many deliveries in this partnership and the run-rate soon climbed to 8.

READ: South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20 Cricket World Cup due to injury

Tabraiz Shamsi came as a fifth bowler for South Africa and Ruturaj Gaikwad wanted to put early pressure on him but he was deceived off the air and the spin and was stumped out.

Watch the video below.

Coming to the match, as we write, the Indian team has scored 88 runs after 21 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson currently on the crease with India needing another 162 runs to win from 19 overs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.