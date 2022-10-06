Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi spins a web across Ruturaj Gaikwad to get him stumped

Ruturaj Gaikwad

David Miller 82 and Henrich Klassen's 80 helped South Africa to post above par target of 258 in the rain-shortened 40 over 1st ODI match of the tree match series here in Lucknow. Winning the toss and opting to field first, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan's decision proved right in the initial 10 overs as South African openers played cautiously without losing any wickets.

READ: Watch: Kagiso Rabada's in-swinging delivery bamboozles Shubman Gill's stumps, Indian batter dismissed for 3

Brought as the first change, Shardul Thakur picked two quick wickets and was well backed by Kuldeep Yadav and South Africa lost 4 wickets for 110 runs. But that was it, The duo of David Miller and Henrich Klassen added 139 runs in 111 deliveries and posted a target of 250 runs.

Coming to the Indian chase, The Indian opening Duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were not able to provide the start that was expected of them.

Shubman Gill lost his wicket to an unplayable in-swinging delivery from Kagiso Rabada and he looked shell-shocked after he lost his wicket

The duo of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to stitch a partnership but they took too many deliveries in this partnership and the run-rate soon climbed to 8.

READ: South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20 Cricket World Cup due to injury

Tabraiz Shamsi came as a fifth bowler for South Africa and Ruturaj Gaikwad wanted to put early pressure on him but he was deceived off the air and the spin and was stumped out.

Watch the video below.

Tabraiz Shamsi dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/HIqj5LIMFu — ashish kapoor (@ashishkapoor15) October 6, 2022

Coming to the match, as we write, the Indian team has scored 88 runs after 21 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson currently on the crease with India needing another 162 runs to win from 19 overs.