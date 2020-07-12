WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput perfectly replicates MS Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' in nets

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 with the film industry and his fans still dealing with the loss of a great human being and a star.

The 34-years old actor's sudden demise has surprised the sports fraternity especially after he essayed the role of MS Dhoni.

The actor had started his career through television serial Pavitra Rishta and then moved on to Bollywood. He has acted in hit Bollywood films like Kai Po Chhe and MS Dhoni, a film based on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life.

An old video of Sushant has now hit the web again where the late actor can be seen perfectly replicating MS Dhoni's signature strike, the 'helicopter shot'.

MS Dhoni's business manager Arun Pandey had previously revealed how the former Indian skipper was in absolute disbelief when he got the news about the sudden death of Sushant.

"We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident," Arun Pandey had said.

"I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work," he added.