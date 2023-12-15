Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Headlines

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Year ender: 5 fashion trends that defined 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures bill to ban polygamy to be introduced by February, 'Love Jihad' clause likely

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena at WrestleMania

9 rumoured couples of Bollywood who made headlines in 2023

10 batters with most runs in India Vs South Africa ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

The nature of their exchange, whether it was genuine anger or a playful prank, remains a mystery.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form recently in T20Is, consistently scoring runs with ease. The 33-year-old showcased his brilliance by notching up his fourth century in the shortest format against South Africa in the third and final game of the series on Thursday, December 15 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Leading the team, he played a breathtaking innings, smashing 100 runs off just 56 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes.

Thanks to his outstanding knock, India posted an imposing total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs, ultimately securing a resounding victory by 106 runs to level the series 1-1. However, after the game, an intriguing incident unfolded on the team bus involving Suryakumar and Arshdeep Singh. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Suryakumar can be seen pointing a finger at Arshdeep and engaging in a seemingly serious conversation. The nature of their exchange, whether it was genuine anger or a playful prank, remains a mystery.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has joined an exclusive club of T20I centurions, consisting of Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, with his sensational hundred in the third T20I. It is worth noting that all three players have scored four centuries each, but what sets Suryakumar apart is that he achieved this milestone in just 57 innings, the fewest among the trio.

Currently, Suryakumar holds the top spot in the T20I batting rankings with an impressive rating of 865. He has maintained his reign at the top for over a year, showcasing his exceptional skills and consistency. However, he was not the only hero in the third T20I for India. Kuldeep Yadav also made a significant impact on his birthday by becoming the first player to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

The left-arm spinner delivered outstanding figures of 5/17 in just 2.5 overs, including the prized wicket of David Miller. His exceptional performance helped India dismiss South Africa for a mere 95 runs. Yadav will undoubtedly be eager to continue his remarkable form as India prepares to face South Africa in a thrilling three-match ODI series, commencing on Sunday, December 17.

READ| 'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

Mohit Malik opens up about challenges of playing gay character in Chamak: 'I completely surrendered...'

Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar claims teaser, trailer is just 10% of film, says 'memers are going to have fun because...'

Film critic Taran Adarsh shares health update after undergoing surgery: 'I will be back to work soon'

Meet actor who has given 12 super flop films, worked with Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Aishwarya, Deepika, no hit in 10 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE