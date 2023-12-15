Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

The nature of their exchange, whether it was genuine anger or a playful prank, remains a mystery.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form recently in T20Is, consistently scoring runs with ease. The 33-year-old showcased his brilliance by notching up his fourth century in the shortest format against South Africa in the third and final game of the series on Thursday, December 15 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Leading the team, he played a breathtaking innings, smashing 100 runs off just 56 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes.

Thanks to his outstanding knock, India posted an imposing total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs, ultimately securing a resounding victory by 106 runs to level the series 1-1. However, after the game, an intriguing incident unfolded on the team bus involving Suryakumar and Arshdeep Singh. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Suryakumar can be seen pointing a finger at Arshdeep and engaging in a seemingly serious conversation. The nature of their exchange, whether it was genuine anger or a playful prank, remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has joined an exclusive club of T20I centurions, consisting of Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, with his sensational hundred in the third T20I. It is worth noting that all three players have scored four centuries each, but what sets Suryakumar apart is that he achieved this milestone in just 57 innings, the fewest among the trio.

Currently, Suryakumar holds the top spot in the T20I batting rankings with an impressive rating of 865. He has maintained his reign at the top for over a year, showcasing his exceptional skills and consistency. However, he was not the only hero in the third T20I for India. Kuldeep Yadav also made a significant impact on his birthday by becoming the first player to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

The left-arm spinner delivered outstanding figures of 5/17 in just 2.5 overs, including the prized wicket of David Miller. His exceptional performance helped India dismiss South Africa for a mere 95 runs. Yadav will undoubtedly be eager to continue his remarkable form as India prepares to face South Africa in a thrilling three-match ODI series, commencing on Sunday, December 17.

