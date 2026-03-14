FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan reveals nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares wild suggestion from one producer: 'Let Bhuvan stab cricket stump into Captain Russell'

Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives

Retd IAS officer, 3 others issued arrest warrant in Rs 900 cr Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan, here's all you need to know

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket

Blessing Muzarabani lands in trouble after KKR IPL deal as PCB plans legal action over PSL snub

'Get Badshah arrested from anywhere': Haryana women's panel chief seeks rapper's arrest after he skips hearing in Tateeree row

Is Jefferey Epstein alive? Viral video fuels claims of sighting in Florida, netizens say, ‘this can’t be a coincidence’

Sourav Ganguly reminds Gautam Gambhir what his 'real test' as coach will be

US to profit from rising oil prices amid Iran war? Donald Trump makes big claims, Tehran responds

Priyadarshan shares why Bollywood lags behind Malayalam cinema: 'Directors, writers don't have much liberty in Hindi cinema'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan reveals nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares wild suggestion from one producer: 'Let Bhuvan stab cricket stump into Captain Russell'

Aamir says nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares what one producer suggested

Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives

Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in internation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Controversies explained

US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket

Suryakumar Yadav shared an emotional video on social media as he completed five years in international cricket. The dynamic batter thanked fans, teammates, and family for their constant support while reflecting on his memorable journey with the Indian team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, shared a heartfelt video marking his five-year journey in international cricket. Recently, he became the third Indian captain, following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, to clinch a T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar made his international debut in March 2021 at the age of 30 against England, where he impressively hit his first ball from Jofra Archer for a six and has been unstoppable since.

Fast forward five years, and Suryakumar Yadav stands out as one of the most accomplished batsmen in global cricket. He has amassed 3272 T20I runs across 113 matches, including four centuries and 25 half-centuries. He ranks third among India's leading run-scorers in the T20 format, trailing only Rohit Sharma (4231) and Virat Kohli (4188).

'Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words," Yadav wrote on X. "5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words. Here's to many more memories that we're going to create, for team India."

In addition, Suryakumar made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021 and his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in 2023. Notably, he was the first Indian to debut in all formats after turning 30. While his impact in Tests and ODIs was limited, he has proven to be a game-changer in T20Is. The 35-year-old was also honored as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022, just a year after his international debut.

During the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav scored 242 runs. He also led India to victory in the T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, who made a spectacular catch of David Miller to secure the title for India in 2024.

As a captain, Suryakumar Yadav has guided India in 52 T20Is, achieving 42 wins and only eight losses, with two matches ending without a result. His winning percentage as a skipper in T20I cricket stands at an impressive 80.76.

Also read| Blessing Muzarabani lands in trouble after KKR IPL deal as PCB plans legal action over PSL snub

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Aamir Khan reveals nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares wild suggestion from one producer: 'Let Bhuvan stab cricket stump into Captain Russell'
    Aamir says nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares what one producer suggested
    Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives
    Amritsar terror module busted: Punjab Police arrest two ISI-linked operatives
    Retd IAS officer, 3 others issued arrest warrant in Rs 900 cr Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan, here's all you need to know
    Retd IAS officer, 3 others issued arrest warrant in Rs 900 cr Jal Jeevan Mission
    Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket
    Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in internation
    Blessing Muzarabani lands in trouble after KKR IPL deal as PCB plans legal action over PSL snub
    Blessing Muzarabani lands in trouble after KKR IPL deal as PCB plans legal actio
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained
    UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Controversies explained
    US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
    US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement