Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional video to mark five years in international cricket

Suryakumar Yadav shared an emotional video on social media as he completed five years in international cricket. The dynamic batter thanked fans, teammates, and family for their constant support while reflecting on his memorable journey with the Indian team.

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, shared a heartfelt video marking his five-year journey in international cricket. Recently, he became the third Indian captain, following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, to clinch a T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar made his international debut in March 2021 at the age of 30 against England, where he impressively hit his first ball from Jofra Archer for a six and has been unstoppable since.

Fast forward five years, and Suryakumar Yadav stands out as one of the most accomplished batsmen in global cricket. He has amassed 3272 T20I runs across 113 matches, including four centuries and 25 half-centuries. He ranks third among India's leading run-scorers in the T20 format, trailing only Rohit Sharma (4231) and Virat Kohli (4188).

'Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words," Yadav wrote on X. "5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words. Here's to many more memories that we're going to create, for team India."

5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words



Here’s to many more memories that we’re going to create, for team pic.twitter.com/qhis2f44tQ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2026

In addition, Suryakumar made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021 and his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in 2023. Notably, he was the first Indian to debut in all formats after turning 30. While his impact in Tests and ODIs was limited, he has proven to be a game-changer in T20Is. The 35-year-old was also honored as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022, just a year after his international debut.

During the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav scored 242 runs. He also led India to victory in the T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, who made a spectacular catch of David Miller to secure the title for India in 2024.

As a captain, Suryakumar Yadav has guided India in 52 T20Is, achieving 42 wins and only eight losses, with two matches ending without a result. His winning percentage as a skipper in T20I cricket stands at an impressive 80.76.

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