WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav says 'Lao bhaiya do' while receiving POTM award post India vs Netherlands game

India's winning streak in the T20 World Cup continued with a 56-run victory over the Netherlands in their second encounter. They now lead the group thanks to an outstanding collective performance. After opting to bat first, the batting of the trio - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav - boosted the side to a very good score.

Surya's knock may have reversed the momentum of the innings, as the Men in Blue scored 179/2 in their 20 overs. He smashed an unbeaten 51 off 25 deliveries, including seven fours and one six. He also earned Player of the Match.

During the presentation process, Suryakumar Yadav playfully asked a fan to hand over the POTM trophy to him. "Laao Bhaiya do," he said as he accepted the prize and answered a few questions during the ceremony.

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar Yadav stated that he has been enjoying batting with Virat Kohli who also scored an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries against the Netherlands.

"I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went.

Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting.If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing," he said.

Team India’s next game is against South Africa on Sunday (October 30) in Perth.

