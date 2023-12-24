Headlines

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav recreates 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue after ankle injury, video goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav has shared a video of him walking in a leg brace as extent of his injury was revealed. The India batter injured himself during India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and is expected to spend some time on the sidelines.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

India's top-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, finds himself sidelined due to an injury, and he shared a candid update with his fans on Saturday. Suryakumar shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, December 23, in which he can be seen walking with the help of crutches. Joking about the injury, he had the famous 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Welcome' playing as the soundtrack of the clip In his post.

Suryakumar acknowledged the challenges of injuries but expressed resilience, stating, 'On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I'll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time! Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, every day'. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding his availability for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled to commence on January 11 at home.

Notably, in his recent T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav earned the title of 'Player of the Series' for his outstanding performance, amassing 156 runs in two matches, including a century and a fifty. With 733 runs in 18 T20Is this year, he boasts an impressive average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95, featuring two centuries and five fifties. In his overall T20I career spanning 60 matches, Suryakumar has accumulated 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a remarkable strike rate of over 171, with four centuries and 17 fifties. His highest score is 117.

In a parallel development, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. The first Test is scheduled to kick off on Boxing Day at Centurion, with the second Test following on January 3 in Cape Town.

Gaikwad sustained an injury to his right ring finger during the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha while fielding. After undergoing scans and consulting with experts, the BCCI Medical Team decided to rule him out for the rest of the tour. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Gaikwad's replacement in the squad.
According to a statement from the BCCI, Gaikwad will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further management of his injury. The Men's Selection Committee has officially named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement

