Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

Suryakumar Yadav grabbed attention during India’s practice session by mimicking Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash. The moment has quickly gone viral, adding fresh spice to the build-up.

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has recently made headlines due to his unusual bowling style after Australian batter Cameron Green accused him of "chucking" during the T20 Series between Pakistan and Australia. A video has emerged on social media showing Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav imitating Usman Tariq's bowling action in anticipation of the upcoming India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match.

The trending video originates from Team India's practice session, reportedly taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as they prepare for the highly anticipated tournament clash on February 15. In the footage, Suryakumar Yadav is seen helping his teammates practice against Usman Tariq's bowling ahead of the match.

In the viral clip, Suryakumar Yadav mimics the spin bowling technique of Usman Tariq, complete with a brief pause and a round-arm delivery style. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had previously warned the Indian team about Tariq, advising batters to be cautious as he has the potential to sway the match in Pakistan's favor.

Usman Tariq's bowling action has sparked debate over the past few months, with some cricketers labeling it illegal while others deem it unique yet legitimate. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also defended Tariq's action, stating it is acceptable.

Meanwhile, during a pre-match press conference before the critical game at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Agha confirmed that Tariq has received approval from the ICC.

“He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don’t understand why everyone is discussing him,” Agha said.

The ongoing controversy regarding Tariq’s bowling action, particularly the minor pause in his delivery, has led to questions about its legality. However, Agha has reassured everyone that there is no need for concern. “He doesn’t get affected by these things. He’s fine. He doesn’t care,” Agha added.

Tariq has had a remarkable influence, taking 11 wickets in only four T20Is, with an outstanding average of 7.90. He has already secured a four-wicket haul, and in this tournament, he posted figures of 3/27 against the USA – highlighting his talent, precision, and efficiency. Agha even referred to him as a "trump card," although he was cautious to moderate that commendation.

Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row