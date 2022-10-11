Watch: Suryakumar Yadav hits a massive six in the practice match against Western Australia

India vs Western Australia, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav massive six

India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime form in T20 cricket as he smashed an incredible half-century score in Team India's 13-run win at WACA against Western Australia in their first warm-up game for the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed three fours and as many sixes and looked in total control during his innings of 52 in 35 deliveries during the match.

A video of Surya’s massive six during the match went viral on social media. It was a length ball and the 32-year-old picked it up well by guiding it over square leg for a maximum. It was more like the stand-and-deliver stuff as he didn’t sweat much to dispatch it over the line.

MASSIVE SIX by Surya Kumar Yadav!



What a shot! #INDvWA pic.twitter.com/11GS48TP0t — Sakun (@Sakun_SD) October 10, 2022

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the innings for India and scored 3 and 9 respectively. After their early exit, Deepak Hooda showed a few good hits, scoring 22 runs off 14 balls before failed to convert his start into a big score.

The other man, who made a significant contribution, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39 for two in the Powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav then took charge of India's innings in his own hands, scoring 52 runs off 35 balls as India posted a target of 158 runs.

Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep then picked five wickets between themselves as India restricted Western Australia to 145 for eight. Harshal Patel picked another wicket while Yuzvendra Chahal picked the remaining two.

India will face Western Australia in another warm-up game before taking on hosts and defending T20 world champions Australia and 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

Team India will eventually begin their World Cup campaign on October 23 in Melbourne against Pakistan.